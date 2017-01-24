Drivers who use phones at wheel will face DOUBLE fines and points

Motorists who are caught using their mobile phones while driving will be slapped with a huge fine and six penalty points from March 1.
The new guidelines state drivers will get a £200 fine and get six points on their licence.
Currently, people who are caught using their phones while driving are issued with a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence.
It is part of a new Government crackdown to stop people using their phones at the wheel in a bid to improve road safety.
The new law will be enforced from March 1.