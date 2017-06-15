DRIVERS BEWARE: Latest list of mobile speed camera sites

Here is the latest list of mobile speed camera sites from Safer Humber.
15/06/2017 A161 Epworth Road - Haxey B1249 Wansford Road - Driffield
16/06/2017 A1174 Woodmansey Messingham Road - Scunthorpe (between Rochdale Road and Moorwell Road)
17/06/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None
18/06/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None
19/06/2017 B1398 South Cliff Road - Kirton in Lindsey A164 Willerby Bypass
20/06/2017 A614 Howden Road - HOSM to Howden A46 Clee Road - Cleethorpes/ Grimsby
21/06/2017 A18 Station Road - Gunness B1242 Main Street - Roos
22/06/2017 B1230 Newport A46 Weelsby Road - Grimsby
23/06/2017 B1206 Scawby Road/ Scawby Brook - Brigg Bessingby Road - Bridlington
24/06/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None
25/06/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None
26/06/2017 A166 Main Street - Garton on the Wolds Grange Lane South - Ashby
27/06/2017 Cromwell Road - Grimsby A165 Coniston/ Ganstead
28/06/2017 A165 Freetown Way - Hull A18 Barton Street Central (between Beelsby jct and B1203 Ashby Top rbt)
29/06/2017 A18 Bridge Street - Brigg Beverley Road - South Cave
30/06/2017 A1035 Hull Bridge Road - Beverley A161 Belton - Woodhouse (40mph)
01/07/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None
02/07/2017 Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region None