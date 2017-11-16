Drink driver trapped in Mansfield cul de sac with wheelie bins

A drink driver who hit a parked car was trapped in a Mansfield cul de sac when a resident blocked the road with wheelie bins, a court heard.

Tadeusz Jarysto stopped his black Jaguar in the middle of Stanley Road to perform a three-point-turn and hit the car, on October 11.

The owner banged on the window but the car drove off down to the end of the cul de sac, before he returned, flashing his lights and revving the engine.

Magistrates heard how the owner of the damaged car stood in the middle of the road, signalling for him to stop, and a neighbour put bins across the road to stop the car from driving away.

Jarysto got out, and denied hitting the car, but offered to pay for any damage.

Police arrived shortly afterwards, and a test revealed he had 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jarysto, 61, of Byron Road, Annesley, admitted drink driving on Monday.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Jarysto, a call centre worker with no previous convictions, was forwarding the bulk of his salary to his wife in Germany.

On the day of the incident he felt unwell, and a recent lung operation had made him vulnerable to stress, added Mr Hogarth.

Jarysto was banned for 30 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce his disqualification by 227 days if completed by Jul 2019.

He was given an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.