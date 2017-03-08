Drink driver’s bid to collect injured girlfriend in Mansfield

A man who drove to collect his injured girlfriend after calling for an ambulance in Mansfield was caught over the limit, a court heard.

Paramedics called police when Oskars Zagorskis returned to Bridge Street, at 2.10am, on February 19.

He told magistrates in Mansfield: “I called for an ambulance three times but was told none were available. I ran home and picked up my car keys and came back.

“My missus had been hurt. I never had the intention of drink driving.”

A breath test revealed he had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Zagorskis, 23, of Kings Walk, Mansfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Wednesday.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.