Drink driver caught while chatting on mobile in Mansfield

An Alfreton man was caught just over the drink drive limit in Mansfield town centre while chatting on his mobile phone, a court heard.
Police spotted Aiden Johnson’s Landrover Freelander coming down the ramp from the Wilko car park, on Leeming Street, at 3.15am, on October 29.
A test revealed he had 48 micrgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The 23-year-old, of Leamoor Road, Somercotes, admitted driving while over the limit when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.
Johnson, who has no previous convictions, was fined £300, and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned for 14 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of his disqualification by 106 days if completed by July 2018.
