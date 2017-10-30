Drink drive war veteran allowed to go on holiday by Mansfield court

A former soldier who was injured by a landmine in Afghanistan has been allowed to enjoy a holiday of a lifetime after he was stopped for drink driving in Mansfield, a court ruled.

Jack Hawksley’s Land Rover was stopped on Clumber Street, at 2.10am, on October 14, and a breath test revealed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hawksley, 29, of Althorp Close, Swanwick, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Hawksley had served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, and was injured by a shrapnel blast during the first tour.

And in 2012, while OUT on patrol 45 minutes before he was due to come home, he stepped on a landmine.

His feet were so badly injured in the blast he is now a double amputee, said Mr Little, adding that Hawksley drove a disability vehicle which gave him independence.

He said that Hawksley and a friend were due to go on an 11-country holiday of a lifetime in December, and urged the court to make allowances for this.

Hawksley was given a five week curfew, from 8pm to 7am, which will finish three days before his holiday is due to start.

He was banned from driving for 24 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of his ban by 182 days if completed.

He must also pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.