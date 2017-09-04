Drink drive student learns 21st birthday lesson in Retford

A tipsy student who was over limit after celebrating his 21st birthday in Retford was taught a lesson at the police station, a court heard.

Kane Woodward’s VW Polo was spotted by officers on Bridgegate, in the early hours of August 19, while he was driving without the lights on, or wearing a seatbelt.

Prosecutor Sarah Sanderson said: “When he was stopped he was asked “Have you been drinking?” and he said “No.” When he was arrested he became quite emotional.”

A test revealed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Woodward, 21, of Lound Low Road, Sutton-cum-Lound, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Woodward, who described himself as a “hard-working student at Warwick University”, had no previous convictions, and told the court: “I have the utmost respect for the law and for the people who uphold it.”

He said: “Believe you me, being given a cold cup of coffee and getting my fingerprints taken at 3am on the morning of my birthday is a lesson I won’t forget.

“I can guarantee it won’t be happening again.”

He told the court he drank two glasses of champagne and a pint of beer while celebrating with friends in Retford, but felt “completely sober.”

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay a £30 victim surchargeand a contribution to costs of £50.

He was banned for 12 months, but he was offered a drink driving rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by three months, if completed before April 2018.