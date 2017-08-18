Dozens of new retirement homes to be built for the elderly

Planning permission has been granted for dozens of retirement homes in three new developments by Lincolnshire housing and support services provider, LACE Housing.

After securing a £2.6 million bid from the government’s Homes and Communities Agency, LACE is progressing with contracts to build the 82 homes in Ingham, Washingborough and Nettleham.

The developments will comprise 12 one and two-bedroom apartments in Ingham, eight two-bedroom bungalows and 22 two-bedroom apartments in Washingborough and 14 two-bedroom bungalows and 26 two-bedroom apartments in Nettleham.

The mixture of rented and shared-ownership properties is being created in partnership with West Lindsey and North Kesteven District Councils, and building work is expected to start later in the year.

Nick Chambers, chief executive of LACE, which is a not-for-profit making association, said: “We are excited to work on our next projects. We are committed to providing quality accommodation and services for Lincolnshire’s ever-increasing older population.”