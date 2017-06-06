Dormant former factory site in Worksop could become “retail, leisure and employment” complex

A “shopping, leisure and employment” complex could be on the cards for a former factory site that has lain dormant in Worksop for more than ten years.

Developers CEG have submitted a “screening opinion” to Bassetlaw District Council to land at the former site of Vesuvius Works, which closed in 2006, off Sandy Lane.

A drawing of the proposed site submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.

If given the green light, the build will include eight retail units as well as a garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and “370,000 sq ft of employment space.”

CEG already secured planning permission to develop Asda supermarket at the site in 2014 and say this paired with the new complex will bring in dozens of jobs for Worksop.

David Hodgson, regional head of strategic development at CEG, said: “Outline planning permission was secured for an employment development at the former Vesuvius works site which included an Asda food store as a way of stimulating development.

“Given the delays with Asda coming onto the site, we’ve now submitted a screening opinion to the Bassetlaw District Council for circa 80,000 sq ft of retail together with circa 370,000 sq ft of employment space.

“CEG remains keen to see new jobs delivered to the Worksop area, and we will continue to work closely with Bassetlaw District Council and the LEP to unlock this brownfield site.”

David Armiger, director of Regeneration and Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The Council has received a Screening Opinion request, which will outlineinformation developers would need to submit should a planning application be submitted for this proposal. As such, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”