Doncaster veteran honoured for 46 years supporting the Poppy Appeal

A former soldier from South Yorkshire has been presented with a long service award for his 46 YEARS supporting the Poppy Appeal.

Veteran Don Astbury joined the Royal British Legion after leaving the 5th Royal Inniskilling Dragoon Guards in 1970, immediately volunteering to help out the Appeal in Edlington, Doncaster – and he hasn’t missed a year since. In 1980 he became Branch President, a role he held for 26 years.

Poppy Appeal Organiser for Edlington, Ron Shinn, who nominated Don for his award, said: “This is just a small recognition for a man who has given - and continues to give - so much to the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal.”

Don Astbury says he is delighted and proud to have been recognised for his lengthy period of service. He said: “It’s absolutely brilliant, the best thing that could’ve happened to me, it really helps to push me on, so thank you to everyone involved.”

The award was presented by Don Valley Labour MP, Caroline Flint, at a special ceremony in the Edlington Cenotaph Garden.

Mia Senior, Community Fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in South Yorkshire, said: “Don has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Poppy Appeal since 1980, and that money has helped the Royal British Legion to support our Armed Forces community and their families across South Yorkshire through our extensive welfare work.

“But we’re always looking for more people to help us out during Poppy Appeal, even just for a couple of hours, so I would love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved - you can email me at msenior@britishlegion.org.uk or call 07769 877 443.