Doncaster tumour survivor has her head shaved for charity

The survivor of an extremely rare form of tumour recently took part in a head shave all in aid of Cancer Research, the Brain Tumour Awareness Group and Candlelighters of Yorkshire.

Leanne-Marie Parkin, 33, of Doncaster was diagnosed with a Potts Puffy tumour when she was just 16. At the time she was diagnosed, she was told that she had just two hours to live.

Potts Puffy is a rare abscess infection that causes the forehead to swell up.

Leanne-Marie bot only had her head shaved but held a charity quiz night and raffle at the Horse and Jockey pub raising in excess of £500 with donations still coming in.

People can still donate via the Just Giving page, search for Leanne-Marie Parkin.