Doncaster’s TFest was a huge success

Over 3,000 people gathered in Tickhill at the weekend as the town saw its third annual music festival ‘TFest’ take place.

With a stellar line up of bands, including home grown festival favourites including Bang Bang Romeo and Catfish and the Bottlemen former lead guitarist Billy Bibby with his new bands The Wry Smiles, the place really did rock.

“This is our third year and by far our best,” said event organiser Jennifer Hall.

“We worked really hard this year on the line-up and we were not disappointed. We also threw in a wild card by bringing Simon Cowell’s favourite BGT act Signature to the stage, and they were huge crowd pleasers, seeing hundreds of people of every age dancing in a Bangra style to Michael Jackson in the sunshine was just amazing, a real highlight for me.”

The day also included stalls, entertainment and children’s rides, and of course no festival is complete without food and drink, and revellers enjoyed Caribbean food, stonebaked pizza and prosecco whilst watching the bands.

Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo hit the stage as night fell and lead singer Anastasia Walker soon had them under her spell. Having played the Isle of Wight Festival, V Festival and Leeds they have developed a huge stage presence and their show is not to be missed.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we have had for the festival. The atmosphere is amazing, families with young children stayed late into the night to enjoy the music, which means that we have done our job of creating a safe and secure event which we can’t wait to deliver again next year.”

