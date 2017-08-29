Doncaster residents with hearing loss invited to join research panel and help shape charity’s work

Charity Action on Hearing Loss (formerly RNID) is inviting people in Doncaster who are deaf or have hearing loss or tinnitus to join the charity’s research panel and help influence its work.

Panellists will have regular opportunities to take part in the UK’s largest hearing loss charity’s research projects by completing short surveys as well as through one-to-one interviews and focus groups. Evidence gathered through the research will inform Action on Hearing Loss’s policy, services and campaigning work for a world where hearing loss doesn’t limit or label people, tinnitus is silenced and where people value and look after their hearing.

Action on Hearing Loss Director of Policy & Campaigns, Dr Roger Wicks, says: ‘We’d be grateful if Doncaster residents would get involved in our panel, which we hope offers a great opportunity to feed in their first-hand experience of hearing loss and highlight everyday issues that will help shape our future work, supporting people who are deaf or have hearing loss or tinnitus to live their lives to the full.’

For more information or to get involved in the research panel, simply complete a short questionnaire at https://www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/researchpanel or by e-mailing: panel@hearingloss.org.uk