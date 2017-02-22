Doncaster pies are in demand

Topping pies are going down under, to give new Zealanders a taste of Yorkshire cooking.

Handcrafted pork pies made by a Doncaster based family-run bakery, are being shipped to foreign shores, thanks to a partnership with UK food exporter, Smylie Ltd.

The Topping Pie Company has sent its first export orders to Union Jack’s, which operates a chain of UK food stores in Auckland, New Zealand.

A colourful range of award-winning pies, including dinky topped cranberry, cheese and pickle and stilton varieties; family pork pies; medium pork pies and chilli pork pies have all been listed by the NZ retailer.

Roger Topping, managing director of The Topping Pie Company said: “We are excited to secure another export order after our recent success with The Co-operative Society in the Channel Islands.

“New Zealand is a popular destination for British ex pats and we know they crave a little taste of home.

“We are delighted to be able to deliver a slice of Britain with the support of Smylie’s dedicated team of experts.”

Henry Elsby, International Sales Manager, Smylie Ltd said: “The premium quality pies are going down well with ex pats and Kiwis alike and now they have a taste for Toppings, we are planning to target other retailers and additional channels, including food service.”

The Topping Pie Company diversified from a small family butchers shop, founded in 1961, to become a multi-award winning speciality pie business supplying a wide range of handcrafted products to retail, independents, wholesale and export customers – but it still retains its traditional family roots.

Smylie Ltd originally started supplying British food products to the Middle East markets, but quickly expanded to meet growing demand in the Far East, Americas, Europe and Australasia.