Doncaster nutritionist representing Ireland in World Cup

A nutritionist who works in Doncaster is jetting off to Australia to represent Ireland in the Rugby League World Cup Squad.

James Kelly (25), of Hillsborough, Sheffield, will be setting off today (October 13), flying nearly 10,000 miles to compete in the first match in Cairns which will take place on October 29.

James, a nutritionist for Grounded Research – the research arm of local health trust Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) - helped the Irish team qualify last year when he played against Spain in Valencia and in Ireland against Russia.

James, who also plays for Sheffield Eagles, joined RDaSH’s Grounded Research Team in March this year.

James, who has played rugby since he was 13, said: “I’m so excited about going to represent Ireland in the world cup squad. I’ll be in Australia for eight weeks and really looking forward to it.”