Donate your unwanted toiletry gift sets to Lincolnshire pharmacies

Pictured is the inside of the Lincolnshire Co-operative Washingborough Pharmacy

Pharmacies across Lincolnshire are calling for donations of unwanted toiletries as part of a fundraising campaign supporting homeless people.

