Don’t miss out on your chance to vote – register today

Residents are being reminded to ensure they register to vote as poll cards start dropping through people’s letterboxes this week inviting them to vote in the General Election and the Brumby Ward By-election in North Lincolnshire – taking place on Thursday June 8.

Anyone who has not yet registered to vote should do so by midnight Monday 22 May. This applies to both elections. You do not need to register to vote if you are already registered. You can register online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

If you want to vote by post (if you are away on holiday or work away) you must download and complete an application to vote by post and return it to the Elections Office at the Civic Centre, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, DN16 1AB by Wednesday 24 May. You will receive your postal vote around Wednesday 31 May.

If you want to vote by proxy (if you need a friend or relative to vote on your behalf), you must download and complete an application to vote by post or and return it to the Elections Office at the Civic Centre, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, DN16 1AB by Wednesday 31 May.

The count will take place at The Pods, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe on Thursday 8 June.

Denise Hyde, Head of Paid Service and Executive Director, People and Transformation at North Lincolnshire Council, and Returning Officer, said:

“It is important that people use their right to vote in the forthcoming Elections. Voting gives you the power to help influence local and national decisions that affect you.

“But first, you need to ensure you are registered to vote. If you haven’t yet registered, you need to do this by 22 May at the latest. And for those already registered, you should receive your poll card this week – if you don’t, please contact us.

“Don’t miss out, make your vote count.”

For further details about how to vote and the forthcoming elections, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/elections or contact the elections office – email: elections@northlincs.gov.uk or telephone 01724 296245.