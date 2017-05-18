Don’t miss exciting craft fare this weekend at Arrow Farm

Arrow Farm in Worksop are hosting a craft fare this weekend showcasing up to 75 stalls of handmade goodies.

The craft fare will run from Saturday 20 to Sunday 21 of May and feature stalls selling beautiful arts and crafts from around the region including jewellery, cards, candles and cosmetics.

Milestone Brewery will also be offering tastings of their local craft beers which can be purchased at the Farm Shop at just two for £4.

The Farm Shop will be open as usual, with offers such as all bramble preserves, chutneys and jams at two for £4 and assorted Lindt chocolate bars at two for £3.

The exciting event will run from 10am to 4pm with free parking and entry.