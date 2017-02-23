Do you want to get involved with the Great British Spring Clean?

West Lindsey District Council is backing a campaign to get half a million people out and about cleaning up their local communities in March.

The council is encouraging and supporting groups and individuals who want to ‘do their bit’ to help clear up the litter that blights our streets, parks and countryside.

The brand new Great British Spring Clean will roll out for the first time in 2017, with a view to it becoming an annual event helping to bring people together and clean up the country.

TV wildlife presenter and children’s favourite Steve Backshall is lending his support to the campaign, which is backed by the key anti-litter charities including Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Wales Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful, Marine Conservation Society and Surfers Against Sewage.

Councillor Jessie Milne, Vice Chairman of the council and volunteer champion, said: “Litter remains a huge problem across the country, causing harm to the environment and wildlife, with councils in England having to spend more than £700 million on street cleaning services every year.

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible in West Lindsey to get behind the initiative.”