Do you recognise this woman?

Nottinghamshire Police are keen to speak to this woman in connection to a burglary.

A bankcard was stolen from a vulnerable adult and used in several fraudulent transactions in the Worksop and Doncaster areas.

The incident was reported on Monday, March 20, and the transactions were believed to have been made on Friday, March 17, Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

If you know this woman or have any other information regarding the burglary, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 654 of Monday, March 20.