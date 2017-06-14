Do you know someone who deserves a community champion award?

Do you know someone who deserves a Ccmmunity champion award?

“If you know an individual or group that deserves a Community Champion Award, make sure you nominate them. Whether it is a personal achievement, inspiration to others, the work they have done in their community or volunteering their services for a good cause, we want to hear from you.”

From Thursday 1 June, you can nominate an individual or group for the council’s sixth Community Champion Awards at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Thursday 23 November.

You can nominate online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/champion or by contacting the community recreation team on 01724 297270 or emailing community.recreation@northlincs.gov.uk for a nomination form.

Do you know an individual or group that deserves an award:

For the time they have dedicated to volunteering?

For their contribution to the health and wellbeing of the community?

To recognise their personal achievements in overcoming barriers or excelling in a sport or the arts?

For their work in the local community?

For being a true inspiration to others?

Make sure they get the recognition they deserve and nominate them for a 2017 Community Champion Award. There are 23 awards you can nominate people for.

Volunteer category

Young Volunteer of the Year

Adult Male Volunteer of the Year

Adult Female Volunteer of the Year

Achievement category

Anti-Bullying Champion

Personal Courage

Sports Achiever of the Year

Young Sports Achiever of the Year

Young Arts Heritage Achiever of the Year

Adult Arts Heritage of the Year

Outstanding Achievement Young

Outstanding Achievement Adult

Community category

Community Champion of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to a Safer Community

Outstanding Contribution to a Learning Community

Outstanding Contribution to a Stronger Community

Community Contribution to Crime Reduction

Community Project of the Year

Community Sports Team of the Year

Inspiration category

Young Carer of the Year

Adult Carer of the Year

Services to School Governance

Act of Bravery Award

Lifetime Achievement

The closing date for nominations is 30 September 2017.

Winners will receive a trophy and certificate, and runners-up will receive a certificate.

For more details about the Community Champion Awards, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/champion.

Councillor John Briggs, Deputy Mayor of North Lincolnshire, said: “Now in its sixth year, the Community Champion Awards recognise the wonderful achievements and inspiring stories from people in North Lincolnshire. The awards make sure that those who deserve it, are recognised for their selfless acts, bravery and determination.

“Each year it is truly heart-warming to discover all the great things people do in North Lincolnshire and we want to make sure they are rewarded.

