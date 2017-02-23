Disabled Belton teen helped raise £2,645.50 for Bloodwise charity

Belton teen Jack Marshall along with family and friends held a fundraising ball in aid of charity Bloodwise earlier this month.

The event at Wortley House Hotel in Scunthorpe raised £2,645.50 in total. Jack, who has Moebius Syndrome, said: “It was a really good night and everybody enjoyed it. I’m very touched that everyone came to support us. It’s unbelievable how much we raised.”

He gave special thanks to his sister Jaimie who helped organise the ball and all those who donated raffle prizes. Jaimie said: “It was a lovely evening with lots of people coming together to support a tremendous cause and fight blood cancers together.”

Pictured is Jack with Mark Cannon, who raised £5,000 for the charity by going alcohol free for a year, and Emmerdale star Chris Chittell. Picture: A&C Photography