Disability charity benefits from £4,000 Masons cash

An Isle based charity has been given a cash boost to help provide an ongoing service.

The Isle of Axholme Physically Handicapped Society have been awarded £4,000 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The award is part of the Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is distributing £3m to 300 charities across the country, with the public vote deciding on the range of awards from £4,000 to £25,000.

A celebration tea party was held recently at the Wellbeing and Youth Hub in Epworth when the Provincial Grand Mater from the Lincolnshire Freemasons, Graham Ives, made the presentation.

The Isle of Axholme Physically Handicapped Society is a self-funding registered charity, with the help of a team of dedicated volunteers it offers a service to the elderly disabled around the local villages.

The money that has been awarded will help with the annual overheads for 2017/2018 financial year together with a special outing for lunch at an Isle garden centre and funding the summer tea party with entertainment.

Members and volunteer helpers gave a special thank you to Lincolnshire Freemasons for this award and also to everyone who voted for them.