Detached dormer bungalow for sale in the Isle for £199,950

This detached dormer bungalow is positioned in the semi rural village of West Butterwick, accessible to surrounding villages, towns, amenities and motorway network M180.

On the ground floor is a porch and reception hallway leading to the lounge which has rear facing patio doors to a decked area and private garden, and a dining room.

In the kitchen is a Neff chrome four ring hob with extractor fan over, a built-in Neff oven and separate grill, and an integrated dishwasher, fridge freezer and washing machine.

There is also a study and bedroom overlooking the garden.

In the bathroom is a white fitted suite of toilet, wash basin and panelled bath with hand shower attachment and side folding screen.

On the first floor are two further double bedrooms, one with panoramic views and an en-suite with a shower cubicle.

Outside, this pleasant detached home benefits from a brick block paved driveway with ample parking for several vehicles, a detached double garage and to the rear is a decked area and an additional paved

patio area.

* 10 Ulyett Lane, West Butterwick - £199,950, contact Keith Clough on 01427 873236.