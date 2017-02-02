Daredevil daughter from Epworth skydives to raise funds for hospice in dad’s memory

A daredevil from Epworth jumped out of a plane to thank the hospice for the care and support her father received at the end of his life.

Laura Hill raised a sky-high £910 in memory of her father, Les Pike, who peacefully passed away at the hospice on Burringham Road after a short battle with colon cancer.

“I get a real buzz out of fundraising and especially because it was for such an amazing place that my father loved so much,” said Laura. “He was in the hospice for nearly three weeks and the staff were amazing and very supportive. My dad felt very much at ease at Lindsey Lodge.

“My dad was very young at heart and loved life. He was always on the go and was working in engineering consultancy up until he got poorly.”

To give something back Laura decided to take on a testing challenge. “I’m petrified of heights so I thought a sky dive would be a once in a life-time challenge that faces my fears!

“I was fine in the plane but as soon as the parachute was pulled I didn’t feel too good.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice cares for 140 local people every week with life-limiting illnesses such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

Sharon Tune, Challenge Co-Ordinator from the hospice, added: “We are truly thankful to people like Laura who take on a scary challenge and beat their fears for a very worthy cause.

“The hospice is close to many people’s hearts and we simply couldn’t continue to provide vital care to those who need it most without the generous support of the public.”

If you would like to raise funds for the hospice by taking on a challenge, call Sharon Tune on 01724 270835.