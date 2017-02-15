Curry night success will make a difference to hospice’s care

An Epworth business celebrated its first birthday by hosting a successful Indian charity night and raised a fantastic £1,700 in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Owner of The Curry Leaf, Omar Farooque, and his team hosted the successful charity evening which included a three course meal and a raffle.

The hospice in Scunthorpe has to raise £2.5 million a year to provide a vital service to local people with life-limiting illnesses such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

“It was a very special night and we were over-whelmed with the support from everyone who helped us achieve an impressive £1,700 for the worthy hospice,” said Omar from Scunthorpe.

“Credit goes to the staff for cooking and serving up the delicious three-course meal which was made from locally-sourced ingredients. We also had a lot of support from regular customers as well as new ones- so a big thank you to everyone who supported us.

“We believe in giving something back to the community which is why we are already planning our next charity evening in the summer!”

Sharon Tune, from Lindsey Lodge Hospice, added: “A big thank you to everyone who made it a success and we look forward to working with Omar and his team again.

“The amount raised will make a direct difference to the hospice’s care as it will pay for over a month’s worth of vital oxygen for our patients.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk