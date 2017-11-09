Woman left with broken wrist and facial injuries after attempted robbery in Gainsborough

Police are appealing for information after a woman was left with a broken wrist and facial injuries following an attempted robbery in Gainsborough.

A lady in her 60s was approached by a man/boy while walking on Tennyson Street at approximately 9.50pm last night (Wednesday).

The offender attempted to take her bag and the lady was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken wrist and facial injuries.

The suspect is described as being 15-16 years old, white, with no facial hair, about 5'6" in height and of average build. He was wearing a grey hooded top and darker tracksuit bottoms.

Police would like to appeal to anyone who came to the lady’s aid who has not yet spoken to then as well as anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed the incident or the suspect approaching or leaving the street.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident reference number 416 of November 8.