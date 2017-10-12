Two men arrested in connection with spate of rural burglaries

Two men have been arrested in connection with a recent spate of rural burglaries around the Isle of Axholme.

In response to this increase in crime Humberside Police has increased patrols in the area. Officers are also actively and proactively investigating all of the offences.

Superintendent Dave Hall from Scunthorpe Community Partnership said: “On Sunday morning we arrested two suspects, and their links to these burglaries are now being pursued.

“We want to give reassurance to local residents that we will continue our investigations into such crimes.

“We’re also urging those residents to ensure that windows and doors are locked, and that keys to houses and cars are secure as preventative measures.

“Should members of the public see anything suspicious in the area that concerns them please contact us on 101, contact your local policing team, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”