Top cop candidate revealed by police commissioner

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter has announced Lee Freeman as the preferred candidate for Chief Constable of Humberside Police following the recent selection process.

Grimsby-born Mr Freeman (48), who is currently Temp Deputy Chief Constable of the Force will now attend a confirmation hearing with the Humberside Police and Crime Panel in June.

In the interim period before the hearing Mr Freeman will assume command of the Force with Garry Forsyth reverting to his role as Deputy Chief Constable with

immediate effect.

Keith Hunter said: “I am delighted that the selection procedure to identify my preferred candidate for Chief Constable of Humberside Police has concluded with Lee Freeman being unanimously approved as being a suitable and strong candidate for the role by a very experienced panel of interviewers. I will put forward Lee as the preferred candidate to the Police and Crime Panel with a recommendation for them to approve the selection, that meeting will take place in June. The Chair of the Police and Crime Panel was an observer throughout the final selection process but until the selection can be considered by the whole Panel, and the report by an independent member of the selection panel is considered, I will not make further comment so as not to undermine the important role of

oversight the Police and Crime Panel have to play.

“Due to the current circumstances in the senior leadership team of Humberside Police, and wishing to establish a new normality at the earliest time to encourage stability and the best circumstances for the continuing development of the Force, I have appointed Lee Freeman as Temporary Chief Constable from today. This has been done in consultation and agreement with Garry Forsyth who will revert to Deputy Chief Constable. I would like to pay tribute to Garry who, at short notice, stepped in to the Chief’s role to see the force through the period following the departure of Justine Curran and has performed admirably. Although there has been an unavoidable period of uncertainty in the force following the departure of Justine, I am of the firm belief that theforce is being positioned to allow it to significantly improve over the coming years and the selection of Lee Freeman is a key event in that transition.”