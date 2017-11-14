Police uncover Gainsborough cannabis farm after attending burglary report

Police investigating a house burglary in Gainsborough uncovered a cannabis farm inside the property, Lincoln Crown Court was told.
Officers were sent to the home of James Mulholland after receiving reports of a burglary at the property.
Philip Plant, prosecuting, said “Police were called to the defendant’s home, he having reported a burglary.
“On arrival officers found two sites where cannabis was growing.
“The first was in the back bedroom. The second was in a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom. There was a total of 16 plants.”
Mr Plant said that Mulholland was seen to be injured after being attacked with a machete during the burglary. That matter is still under police investigation.
Mulholland, 45, of Riby Close, Gainsborough, admitted producing cannabis in March.
He also admitted breach of a 12-month suspended jail sentence imposed for possession of a bladed article and breach of a conditional discharge imposed for theft from a shop.
He was given a new five-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
David Eager, in mitigation, said Mulholland has changed his life over the last six months.
