A body found by police earlier this week has been formally identified as 16-year-old Maisie Cousin-Stirk.

Maisie, 16, had been reported missing after she was last seen in the Misterton area on Monday (19 June 2017). Police found her body in Misterton on Tuesday.

Police are liaising closely with Maisie’s family who have asked for privacy at this time.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.