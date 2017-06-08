Knife-point robber targeted elderly in their own homes

A knife-point robber who targeted elderly residents in their own home is due to be sentenced.

Clinton Sentance, 36, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday to two charges of robbery carried out on March 19 this year and a further charge of robbery the following day.

The robberies were at addresses in Ropery Road, Gainsborough; Portland Terrace, Gainsborough; and South Street, Morton, near Gainsborough.

Sentance also admitted three linked charges of possession of a knife.

The charges follow a series of knife-point robberies of elderly people in their own homes.

Sentance was remanded in custody and is due to return to the crown court on June 15 to be sentenced.