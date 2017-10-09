Gainsborough woman found with Mamba stash avoids jail

A Gainsborough woman who was found with a stash of the psychoactive substance Mamba has escaped an immediate jail sentence.

Amanda Latham was arrested after police searched her home in the town in May and found 43 bags of the synthetic cannabis substance.

Lisa Hardy, prosecuting at Lincoln Crown Court, said the substance was packaged into £10 deals. Latham was searched and had cash hidden inside her bra.

Miss Hardy said Latham had previously been arrested less than three weeks earlier after police officers went to her home and found a relatively small amount of Mamba which was for her own use.

Latham also stole a mobile phone from a friend and attempted to sell it. The friend loaned her the mobile expecting it to be returned but later found out that Latham had been trying to sell it.

Latham, 28, of Portland Terrace, admitted possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply on May 25, possession of a psychoactive substance on May 6 and theft on June 4.

She was given an eight-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months, together with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days.

Recorder John Hardy QC, passing sentence, told her: “You have a very sad personal history.

“Drugs have had a corrosive effect on the course of your life.

“I’m afraid an early grave is all that awaits you if you continue using these things.”

Mark Watson, in mitigation, said Latham had a long-standing drugs problem and at the time of the offences was in a “poisonous relationship”.

He told the court: “She is a lady who has been ravaged by drugs.

“Her physical presentation speaks for itself. She tells me she used to be size 14. She now weighs seven stone.

“She has difficulty eating. She suffers from obvious physical consequences of long-term drug abuse.”

Mr Watson said Latham had not used Mamba before becoming involved with her then partner.

He said Latham has ended that relationship, adding: “She does not blame him for her committing these offences, but she was not in contact with this drug until she met with him.”