Four men charged with burglary at convenience store

Following the burglary at a convenience store on Station Road in Epworth four men have been charged with burglary and other offences.

At 4.45am on October 9 the shop was broken into and the offenders fled the scene. Officers were quickly nearby and saw the suspect’s car, a Renault Clio, travelling at speed. The car crashed and those inside fled on foot, three of the men were captured and arrested shortly after and the fourth man was arrested later.

Adrian Beach (31) of Peacock Street, Scunthorpe has been charged with burglary and resisting arrest and appeared at court this week.

Stephen Johns (42) of Peacock Street, Scunthorpe has been charged with burglary and was summonsed to appear at court on 7 November.

Duncan Robinson (35) of Blackmoor Road, Haxey has been charged with burglary, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He was summonsed to appear at court on 7 November.

Nigel John McKenna (33) of Mulgrave Street, Scunthorpe has been charged with burglary and summonsed to appear at court on 7 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicky Miller said: “I am pleased that these four have now been charged with these offences as it sends a clear message to anyone wanting to commit crime in our area that we will find you and bring you to justice.

“We have also arrested a 19 year-old and a 15 year-old in connection with another burglary on the Isle of Axholme this past weekend.

“I have been saddened to hear that people have not been reporting incidents to us and I would ask that anyone who is a victim of crime to report their case. If we do not know what crimes are being committed in an area we cannot deploy the police officers needed to help protect that community.

“The impact of a burglary on a person is huge. You should always be able to feel safe in your home and be able to protect your property. We are doing everything we can to make sure the residents of the Isle of Axholme and other rural communities across the area are supported and feel safe in their home and community.”