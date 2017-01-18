Don’t fall for HMRC iTunes scam

Humberside Police is urging people not to fall for a scam where a fraudster pretends to be from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) before tricking vulnerable victims into paying bogus debts and taxes using iTunes gift cards.

The warning comes after an elderly woman received a phone call telling her she owed £1,000 to HMRC and faced arrest unless she bought £500 worth of iTunes vouchers and tell the scammer the codes over the phone.

Fearing arrest the woman took a taxi to a shop to buy the gift cards where fortunately, a member of staff questioned the woman about why she needed so much. This upset the woman who then explained what had happened.

Believing it to be a scam, the member of staff and the manger comforted her, and the manager took her home and waited with her for family to arrive.

While at the address the manager also spoke to the scammers on the phone and told them the police had been involved.

PCSO Dawn Brown said: “This lady was so petrified about the thought of being arrested and taken away she would of done anything. I’m really pleased that the staff at the store were so vigilant and helped her before she handed over such a large sum of money.

“Unfortunately, this is a national scam, primarily used to target the elderly who are vulnerable and more susceptible to frauds of this nature. I would ask everyone to spend a moment speaking to their elderly relatives and make them aware of this so we don’t have any victims in our area.”

To report a fraud of this nature call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or use our on-line fraud reporting tool. For further details about this scam visit HMRC and iTunes gift card scam (www.actionfraud.police.uk/news/alert-hmrc-and-itunes-gift-card-scam-may16)