COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between February 24 and 27.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Neil Concannon: aged 33, of no fixed address, possession of a knife. Jailed for six months.

Matthew Reginald Ernest Bailey: aged 36, of Pontefract Street, Barnsley, two counts of theft. Jailed for six weeks.

Craig Russell Daley: aged 29, of no fixed address, four counts of criminal damage, possession of cannabis, two counts of assault by beating. Jailed for 32 weeks.

Jason Jones: aged 42, of Gerald Road, Barnsley, two counts of theft. Curfew of 28 days between 7am and 7pm, costs £85.

Tayisha Collene Robinson: aged 21, of St Barnabas Road, Highfield, two counts of assaulting a policewoman. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Casey Shaw: aged 27, of Callow Place, Gleadless Valley, theft. Twelve month conditional discharge, costs £85.

Jason Arthur Goulden: aged 44, of Galsworthy Road, Southey Green, two counts of assault by beating. Six month alcohol treatment requirement, restraining order, costs £85.

Stuart Wilks: aged 30, of Victoria Street, Dinnington, Rotherham, two counts of assault by beating. Sixteen weeks suspended sentence, 12 month rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work, restraining order, compensation £200, £300 costs.

Khalid Hussain: aged 35, of Princes Square, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, assault. Sixteen weeks suspended sentence, rehabilitation activity requirement, 140 hours unpaid work, compensation £250, costs £85.

Michael ANdrew Cunningham: aged 53, of Whinacre Place, Batemoor, assault. Six months alcohol treatment requirement, £40 fine, £50 costs,

Gareth John Mousley: aged 36, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, Rotherham, drink driving and failure to give a breath test. Jailed for 23 weeks, disqualified from driving for six years.

Ahmed Brhan: aged 35, of Crookesmoor Drive, Crookesmoor, exposing his genitals. Drug rehabilitation requirement, exclusion requirement, compensation £150, costs £85, must register with the police for the next five years.

Patricia Kirk: aged 51, of Brameld Road, Rawmarsh, theft. Rehabilitation activity requirement, £600 compensation, costs £85.

Andrew Liversidge: aged 51, of Ayton View, Crane Moor Road, Barnsley, wilfully obstructing a police officer. Six months conditional discharge, costs £85.

Martin Wainwright: aged 35, of Skelwith Roadk, Grimsethorpe, two counts of theft. Jailed for four weeks.

Jake Duxbury: aged 19, of Claremont Road, Ranmoor, Accrington, Lancashire, theft. Twelve months conditional discharge, compensation £1,114.28, £85 costs.

Ahmish Hussain: aged 20, of Coleridge Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, possession of cannabis. Twenty four months conditional discharge, costs £85, drugs destroyed.

Andris Kuzmins: aged 51, of Boland Road, Lowedges, drink driving. Unpaid work for 150 hours, £85 costs.

Jason Lee Savage: aged 44, of Convent Walk, Sheffield, drunk and disorderly. Six months conditional discharge.

Patrick Joseph Shaw: aged 24, of Copley Place, Rotherham, assaulting a police officer. Nine months conditional discharge,£40 compensation

Peter Smith: aged 69, of Arnside Terrace, drink driving. Fined £600, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Steven Paul Mills: aged 38, of City Road, theft. Fined £200, costs £85.

Ryan Mallinder: aged 21, of Spring Lane, Norfolk Park, theft. Twelve months conditional discharge, £570 compensation.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Lee Booth: aged 41, of Ramsden Road, three counts of theft. Three weeks suspended sentence, compensation £134.90.

James Harry Milne: aged 19, of Cardigan Road, assault by beating. A community order of 100 hours unpaid work, £50 compensation, £150 costs.

Matthew James Card: aged 36, of Tansell Avenue, Basildon, Essex. Driving whilst disqualified, no insurance. Two year suspended sentence, fined £350, costs £100.

Reece Andrew Charnock: aged 26, of Recreation Road, assault by beating. Community order of 120 hours of unpaid work, £250 costs.

Joseph Thomas Greaves: aged 21, of Stafford Road, Woodlands, assault by beating. Community order of 160 hours of unpaid work, £250 costs.

Shane Granger: agd 23, of The Avenue, Bentley, theft. Twelve weeks suspended sentence, £1,510 compensation, £85 costs.

Mathew Boyle: aged 47, of Sincil Way, Cantley, harrassment. Rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £85 costs, restraining order.

David Charles Hodgett: aged 37, of Queen Street, drunk and disorderly. Fined £150, costs £85.

Mantas Jakubauskas: aged 20, of Beech Crescent, Mexborough, using threatening, abusive oer insulting words. One hundred hours of unpaid work, £85 costs.

Sheldon Allen Jameson: aged 34, of Station Road, Stainforth, three counts of theft. Eight weeks suspended sentence, fined £50, compensation £95.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Simon Randall: aged 53, of Cannell Close, Clay Cross, assault by beating. Restraining order, fined £346, £1,000 costs.

David Carl Mott: aged 53, of Stubbing View, Steep Lane, Wingerworth, failing to store shotguns securely. Fined £230 and £620 costs.

Michael Anthony Porter: aged 27, of Eland Road, Shirebrook, criminal damage. Fined £162, £250 compensation and £150 costs.

Samuel Pattison: aged 20, of Holme Park Avenue, Upper Newbold, fraud. Costs £85, £86.36 compensation, rehabilitation activity requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work.

David Claridge: aged 53, of Tapton View Road, Newbold, using racially aggravated threatening behaviour, religiously aggravated threatening behaviour, and resisting a police constable. Costs £85, six weeks suspended sentence and rehabilitation activity requirement.

Matthew John Leese: aged 44, of Porterhouse Road, Ripley, theft. Jailed for 45 weeks.

Mark Hill: aged 36, of Princess Street, Brimington, theft. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Sophie Anne Pirie: aged 34, of Princess Street, Brimington, theft. Jailed for eight weeks.

Scott Blake: aged 18, of Newbold Road, theft. Four weeks suspended sentence. Compensation £70, and £85 costs.

Ricky Lee Walker: aged 33, of Kipling Road, Newbold, assault by beating. Jailed for 32 weeks.

Philip John Bull: aged 43, of Danby Avenue, Old Whittington, assault by beating. Community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, costs £85.