Craggy Elf joined Creswell Crags staff at awards ceremony

Rachel Wood, Marketing and Fundraising Manager, Nicola Tewson, Finance Manager and Lucy Astill, Collections Manager

Craggy Elf was the guest of honour as staff from Creswell Crags headed down to London to attend the ‘Museums + Heritage Awards’

They were shortlisted for an award after the ‘Craggy Elf’ marketing campaign which involved a visit from a cheeky cave elf called “Craggy”, who visited the Crags at Christmas and got up to mischief by hiding in the caves.

Rachel Wood, Marketing Manager for Creswell Crags, said: “To get shortlisted from the hundreds of entries that were received was a huge achievement for us and it was the first time we have ever been up for a national award.

“We are all very proud of Craggy Elf and we are looking forward to his much anticipated return in December.”