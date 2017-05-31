COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Assault

Daniel Simpson, 39, of Plants Yard, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £720, £72 victim surcharge and £625 costs.

Theft

Gareth Larner, 34, of Queen Street, Worksop. Stole blu-ray and DVDs to the value of £76 belonging to Tesco. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for nine months and £115 victim surcharge.

Matthew Cook, 28, of Gomersall Close, Retford. Stole cigarettes, a bank card and reader to a value unknown and a barbecue to the value of £10 belonging to Asda. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Hart, 37, of Doncaster Road, Langold. Stole plant pots and bedding plants to the value of £150 and several potted fern trees to the value of £218 belonging to B&Q. Committed to prison for a total of eight weeks, suspended for 12 months and pay a total of £368.

Marcin Szecowka, 34, of Allen Street, Worksop. Stole headphones belonging to B&M bargains. Fined £90, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Drugs

Nathan Traynor, 40, of Keswick Road, Worksop. Involved in the production of cannabis. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

Motoring

Nicholas Hall, 44, of Maryfield Close, Retford. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Charles Roe, 26, of Dukeries Crescent, Worksop. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Breach

Sarah Bown, 32, of St Mary’s Court, Blyth. Breached an enforcement notice. Fined £900, £90 victim surcharge and £209 costs.

Michael Lambert, 38, of Windermere Avenue, Harworth. Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence. Fined £100 and £60 costs.

Alcohol

Thomas Kirk, 50, of Chesterton Drive, Worksop. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving while disqualified and without an insurance policy. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months, fined £162, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 40 months.