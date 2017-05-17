COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

ASSAULT

Marcin Czeszcezwik, 34, of Netherton Road, Worksop. Assaulted a women by beating her, committed during a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, restraining order made and £115 victim surcharge.

Johnny Schankin, 20, of Rampton Hospital. Assaulted several people by beating. Pay a total of £600 compensation and £85 costs.

Scott Dainty, 31, of Essex Road, Bircotes. Assaulted a man causing actual bodily harm and had a knife in public. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, £300 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Joel Kemp, 26, of The Grange, Retford. Assaulted a man causing actual bodily harm. Discharged conditionally for two years, £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Vasile Culea, 28, of Holdenby Close, Retford. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Wayne Evans, 32, of Hill Crest, Shirebrook. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Thorpe, 52, of Welham Road, Retford. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

David Bingham, 34, of Curzon Drive, Worksop. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £403, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

THEFT

Scott Kimber, 32, of Queen Street, Worksop. Entered a coal shed as a trespasser and stole a strimmer to the value of £50. Community order made, £50 compensation and £25 costs.

DRUGS

Daniel Taylor, 25, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop. Possession of cannabis. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.