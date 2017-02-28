COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

DISORDER

Anthony Ellis, of No Fixed Address. At Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, used towards hospital staff threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. The offence was made in breach of a conditional discharge for shop theft. Jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £75.

MOTORING

Gordon Eastwood, 46, of Fairway, Retford. Drove a LDV van after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 micorgrammes. Also found guilty of damaging a Peugeot 207 to a value unknown. Also found to be in possession of a quantity of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a controlled drug of Class A, and a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Banned from driving for 20 months. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must also pay £200 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Mark Sables, 56, of Colesterdale, Worksop. Having been required by police, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been found guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also fined £180 and made to pay £200 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Darren Lacey, 51, of Wellington Square. Having been required by police, failed to give information relating to the identify of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.

DRUGS

Christopher Lincoln, 35, of Ramper Road, Retford. Had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine, a controlled drug of Class A. Fined £120. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

THEFT

Joanne Bird, 32, of No Fixed Address. In Worksop, stole curtains, to the value of £100, belonging to Poundstretcher. Stole clothing, to the value of £117, belonging to Matalan. Stole food items, of a value unknown, belonging to Aldi. Stole meat, to the value of £110, belonging to Asda. In Retford, stole whiskey, to the value of £193, belonging to Morrisons. Also found guilty of failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Jailed for 18 days- offence so serious due to prolific offending. Must also pay £50 in compensation.

ASSAULT

Mark Hall, 53, of Norfolk Street, Worksop. Assaulted a male. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Must also pay compensation of £150 and £80 in court costs.

DAMAGE

Troy Mullen, 37, of Radford Street, Worksop. Without lawful excuse, damaged the window of a digger to a value unknown belonging to Morgan Lowe homes. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £160 in compensation.

BREACH

Martyn Fell, 34, of Haldon Way, Worksop. Without reasonable excuse, was on Northfield Way when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.