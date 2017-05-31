Court for Worksop man who fled cop car

A Worksop man who hopped out of a police car after his arrest and was found in a nearby garden could have avoided court if he’d just stayed put, magistrates heard.

Jordan Peacock, 21, of Lincoln Street, admitted obstructing a constable when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

He was arrested on May 13 for a matter of criminal damage, said Rod Chapman, prosecuting.

Phil Jones, mitigating, said Peacock had suffered a “momentary period of madness”, and added that he walked towards the officers when they began searching for him.

“The criminal damage didn’t go any further,” said Mr Jones.

“Had he sat patiently that would have been an end to it.”

“It was a matter of minutes before he was back in custody.”

Peacock was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.