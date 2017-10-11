Couple in 100km walk following steps of First World War heroes

A couple from Wharton are retracing the footsteps of First World War heroes in a poignant walk spanning 100 kilometres.

John and Pat Fitzgerald are among a hand-picked few in France for the annual Frontline Walk in support of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The arduous three-day trek follows the Western Front of the 1914-1918 Great War, starting at Lochnager Crater, where the Battle of the Somme began, and finishing at the Menin Gate with the Ceremony of the Last Post.

“It will be a real challenge,” said social worker Pat, 57, before the couple set off on Tuesday. “But it will also be a very emotive, worthwhile experience, as well as an opportunity to raise money for the charity.”

Pat’s grandfather volunteered to fight in the war, even before he had reached the age of 18. But the main reason why the couple wanted to do the walk was their strong connection to the Forces.

IT technician John, who is now 61, was in the Royal Corps of Signals for ten years, reaching the rank of sergeant and serving in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. Pat was a member of the Territorial Army and it was during this time, while living in London, that they met, going out together in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

They drifted apart and married other people. But 14 years ago, after divorces, they were reunited and this week’s Frontline Walk marks their tenth wedding anniversary. One of Pat’s sons, James Coleman, of Gainsborough, is also in the Royal Signals.

The couple are aiming to raise £2,500 through sponsorship from the walk, which they admit could be gruelling. “We’ve tried to do some training, but we have lots of grandchildren and elderly relatives who have been keeping us busy!” said Pat.

“We are as fit as we could be, and we are confident of completing it. After all, our ordeal will be nothing compared to what the young soldiers faced 100 years ago. We aren’t going to get shot at, we aren’t going at get Trench Foot, and we aren’t going to go without food and water.”

If you would like to sponsor the Fitzgeralds, you can visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/MrandMrsFitz.