Council supports households to become energy efficient

North Lincolnshire Council is supporting National Energy Action’s (NEA) Warm Homes Campaign and is taking action to raise awareness of the support available for people to keep their homes warm.

The council is working in partnership with North East Lincolnshire Council and ENGIE to back the campaign this year.

The NEA campaign coincides with Fuel Poverty Awareness Day on Friday 17 February and highlights the importance of being able to live in a warm, comfortable home and demonstrate how to improve access to equal life chances.

To help NEA to raise awareness during the campaign, the council is going to target the most fuel poor areas in North Lincolnshire.

These areas will be targeted by offering households the opportunity to complete a Home Energy Check card. This will ask questions such as:

Are your bills too high?

Is your home usually too cold?

Do you have fixed heating or do you use portable heaters?

Do you have a young person living in your property?

They will also be offered advice on how to stay warm and save money on energy bills.

Around four million UK households are still unable to access equal life chances because they live in a cold, damp home.

According to NEA statistics (2014) there are 7,298 people (10.2 per cent) in North Lincolnshire and 4,066 (10.8 per cent) people in Scunthorpe who are unable to heat their home effectively.

Councillor Rob Waltham, cabinet member for housing, said: “No one should be living in a cold home in this day and age - but unfortunately this isn’t the case. We are backing the National Energy Action campaign to raise awareness of the importance of having a warm home and what support is out there for people who need it.

“Our Affordable Warmth team can advise people on how to keep their home warm and provide information on the available support, including financial. They will be going out and about in areas across North Lincolnshire that are most fuel poor to find out if people need support and make sure there aware of the support available to them.

“I would urge anyone living in a cold home, to get in touch and find out what can be done to help. Please don’t suffer in silence.”

If you are living in a cold home, the Affordable Warmth team can help. You can complete a Home Assistance Enquiry form at: www.northlincs.gov.uk/council-tax-benefits-and-housing/housing/improvements-and-funding/affordable-warmth/. Alternatively you can call the Affordable Warmth team on 01724 297000 to have a form sent out.

Financial help may be available in the form of a grant or loan to householders for assistance with insulation and heating measures. To find out more details and to see if you are eligible, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/council-tax-benefits-and-housing/housing/improvements-and-funding/affordable-warmth/.