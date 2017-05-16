Council jobs available after £850,000 cost cutting review

North Lincolnshire Council has just completed a further stage of its management review that will save £850,000 over the next four years and we now have a number of vacancies available on the council’s senior team.

The management shake-up, which started in September 2016, has seen the four top council posts replaced with two Executive Directors and 12 Assistant Director jobs cut to just six new Directors – with no compulsory redundancies.

Now onto the third phase of the review, we have a number of exciting opportunities coming up. We are already accepting applications for Head of Safeguarding Organisation and Head of Disability and Mental Health, and vacancies including Head of Organisational Development and Strategic HR Lead will be advertised on the council’s website soon.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Our huge management review puts us among a handful of councils across the country who have adopted a new and innovative approach to their senior management structure. By thinking outside the box about how we deliver our services, we have been able to cut the amount we’re spending on senior managers by £850,000 – allowing us to focus on the frontline services our residents need and keep council tax low.

“Now that we have these new vacancies available, we want to ensure we recruit the right people to the right jobs. Take a look at our website and see if you can help us shape North Lincolnshire into an outstanding place to live, work, invest and play.”

