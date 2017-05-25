Council investment campaign puts PR firm on awards list

A public relations agency has been nominated for an industry award for its work on West Lindsey District Council’s Invest Gainsborough campaign.

Nottingham firm Cartwright Communications has been shortlisted in the public sector category for the PRCA Dare Awards 2017.

Managing director Liz Cartwright said: “We are really excited and extremely honoured to have been selected as finalists for such well-regarded awards.

“The campaign we delivered was hugely successful, receiving a large amount of national coverage which we are incredibly proud of.”

The campaign helped to attract businesses to the area and position Gainsborough as the place for developers to get on board with an £18million project.

Liz said: “The campaign needed to be strategic and targeted, with a key emphasis on developing relationships with key journalists, stakeholders and a high level of knowledge of the media, which we all succeeded in doing.”

The industry-led awards recognise the best communications, PR and creative professionals across the UK.

The winners for the Midlands region will be announced in Birmingham on July 5.

Cartwright has also been shortlisted for the low budget campaign award and work done on behalf of John Pye Property Auctions.

Liz added: “We’ve had a really exciting last 12 months, with several new account wins, more than ten new staff additions and a significant expansion in our expertise in construction and the food and drink sector.”

“We can only hope that the rest of the year is just as successful.”

The agency’s work also includes retail, financial, legal, employment, lifestyle, health, charity and the arts.

For full details, see www.cartwrightcommunications.com or call 0115 8532110.