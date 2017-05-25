Council introduce dog fouling fines for public spaces

West Lindsey District Council has issued its first Public Space Protection Order to clamp down on dog fouling across the district.

The order will come into force on Monday, June 5, and will affect all land in the district of West Lindsey to which the public have a right or entitlement of access.

The decision followed six weeks of public consultation, the council’s licencing and regulatory Committee agreed to make the PSPO at a meeting on Thursday, April 27.

Mark Sturgess, chief operating officer at the council said: “Most dog walkers take their responsibilities seriously, but a few think it is acceptable to leave dog mess in public areas.

“We hope with this order to remind dog walkers that picking up is not optional, and that if we catch you, we will take formal action.”

The order requires those in control of a dog to pick up faeces and dispose of them properly.

Failure to do so can result in a £75 fixed penalty notice, prosecution, or other formal action.

The council is keen to engage the public in helping to tackle the issue, to allow them to refocus resources in key areas.

They also want to remind dog walkers that general litter bins and black wheeled bins can be used to deposit properly bagged dog waste, as well as dedicated red dog waste bins.

If you witness an offence, can identify the offender and are willing to give a statement which may be used in court, the council can issue a fixed penalty notice.

If you are aware of someone not picking up after their dog on a regular basis, and can give us the location and rough timings of the offending, council officers can consider providing a presence in the area at the time suggested to try to catch offenders.

Reports can be made by calling 01427 676676 or by filling our a form online at https://west-lindsey-self.achieveservice.com.

Mr Sturgess added: “This order is the first step of many to target environmental offences and improve public areas as part of a new envirocrime strategy.

“By working together with our communities we can improve and maintain our public spaces for the benefit of all.”