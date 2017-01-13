Council gets more money to spend on roads in Gainsborough

Improvements to roads in Gainsborough and the rest of Lincolnshire can be expected this year after the county council secured more funding from central government.

An additional £5.4 million has been allocated by the Department of Transport, which means that Lincolnshire County Council now has a total of £35.5 million to spend on upgrading highways and trying to cut traffic congestion in 2017/18.

It follows the news last autumn that the council was to receive £27.6 million for general maintenance, with an extra £2.5 million to tackle an estimated 46,800 potholes. It is also hoping to win even more money to make specific improvements to sections of the A1084 and A631.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We know that good roads are a top priority for residents, which is why we not only invest heavily ourselves but also lobby government for additional funding.

“To receive so much funding is a great result. We’ll be sure to make every penny count and keep the county’s roads in the best possible condition. And that’s not just good news for motorists. It should also help to boost the local economy.”