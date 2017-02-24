Cottage style detached family home in Owston Ferry

This is a most spacious and well presented detached cottage style family home situated in a tucked away location off the High Street in the village of Owston Ferry.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a lounge with a central focal open fire with timber mantle, marble back and hearth and a dining room with patio doors overlooking the covered patio area and rear garden.

There is a sizeable kitchen designed over two levels. In the main kitchen area is an integrated electric cooker, grill, four ring electric hob and extractor over. There is space for an automatic washing machine and dishwasher.

In the lower kitchen there is a breakfast bar for two and space for an American fridge/freezer.

There is also a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor, bedroom one has an en-suite bathroom, while bedrooms two and three have en-suite shower rooms.

Outside is an enclosed and covered car port/workshop. The rear garden is particularly private and fully enclosed.

* An open day takes place on Sunday February 26, 11am and 3pm, when offers for this property will be welcome.

* Roselea, Tempertons Lane, Owston Ferry - price on application, contact Hunters on 01302 710773.