Concern for safety of missing Notts man

A 22-year-old man has been reported missing and police are concerned for his safety.

Joe Young was reported missing from the Calverton area at around 4.20pm yesterday (Monday 6 February 2017).

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for his safety.

“He is described as white, of slim build and is around 6ft 2ins tall. Joe is described as having short brown hair and a beard, having a chipped front tooth and a heavily scarred right arm.”

If you have seen Joe or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 601 of Monday 6 February 2017.