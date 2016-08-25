There’s a real buzz as bees get busy in Balby

There’s a real buzz around a Doncaster social enterprise.

For The Walled Garden at Balby has some new residents – a hive full of bees.

Now the team at The Walled Garden, run by Flourish Enterprises, a non-profit making organisation, is selling its first batch of honey.

Wendy Parkes, Manager at Flourish Enterprises, said: “We’ve got our first honey and it’s delicious. We’ve 30 jars for sale, which is great for our first attempt!

“We’re told it’s potentially award winning and we believe it has health benefits to help conditions such as hayfever, with it being produced locally,” added Wendy.”Why not come along and try some.”

The honey is for sale at £4 for a 340 gram jar and is available from the Walled Garden, which is open Monday to Friday 9am – 4pm; Sunday 11am till 4 and from August 13th on Saturdays from 11am – 4pm.

Flourish Enterprises provides work and vocational opportunities to people who need support to get back into education or employment and is supported by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

